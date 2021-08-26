Abhishek Singhvi Posts Hilarious Meme On India's 'two-in-one' Toss Versus England

Indian National Congress politician and top lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi posted a hilarious meme regarding India's dismal batting performance against England in the Headingley Test. Team India were dismissed for just 78 runs in 40.4 overs as the English bowlers ran riot. Veteran bowler James Anderson was once again the pick amongst the bowlers as he had astounding figures of 3/6 in his eight overs spell.

Abhishek Singhvi posts hilarious meme

In a Tweet, Abhishek Singhvi remarked on how India could not bat out a complete day. With Team India getting all out in the 41st over, they ended up bowling more overs than batting. Hence, the Indian National Congress politician tweeted:

England vs India Headingley Test Day 1 review

The primary reason for Team India's poor batting display was the lack of runs scored by the top order. James Anderson ran riot as he picked up three top-order wickets within the first hour of play. The veteran dismissed opener KL Rahul for a duck in the first over before getting past Cheteshwar Pujara's astute defence. However, his biggest wicket was perhaps that of Virat Kohli. The Indian skipper was prompted to play a cover drive with Anderson continuously bowling on the fourth and fifth stump line. Eventually, the Test specialist got the better of Kohli, who edged a shot with keeper Jos Buttler taking a simple catch.

Rohit Sharma and Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane were the only batsmen who seemed to have gotten an eye in. However, they were dismissed for just 19 runs (105 balls) and 18 runs (54 balls). Since the Hitman scored the highest number of runs for Team India, it speaks volumes of India's dismal batting performance. In terms of England's bowling performances, Craig Overton picked up three wickets alongside James Anderson. Meanwhile, Ollie Robinson and Sam Curran picked up two wickets each.

England vs India live scores

In reply, England has scored 182 runs for the loss of just two wickets as things stand. Mohammed Shami dismissed Rory Burns after he scored an excellent opening knock of 61 runs in 153 deliveries. Meanwhile, opening partner Haseeb Hameed was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja for 68 runs in 195 balls.