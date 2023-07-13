'Absolutely Ridiculous': Netizens Lash Out At Bangladesh's Pitch Preparation Against India

The Indian women's cricket team led by Harmanpreet Kaur is currently in Bangladesh, where they are playing three T20Is and as many One-Day Internationals. The Women in Blue have successfully won the T20I series and are on their way to hand a clean sweep after having secured victories in the first two games. India won the first T20I by 7 wickets and second match by 8 runs. The third and final T20I is presently being played in Mirpur. The series has come under the scanner over the condition of pitches in Bangladesh.

3 things you need to know

Bangladesh pitches are attracting criticism over low-scoring games

Fans took to Twitter to release frustration at the kind of pitches being used

The highest-scoring game so far has been the 1st T20I where India hit 118

Also Read: India Women Vs Bangladesh Women: Harmanpreet And Co. Eye 3-0 Clean Sweep Amid Continued Batting Woes



IND W vs BAN W: Netizens slam Bangladesh pitches

The Bangladesh women's team has thus far failed to match up to the standards of their Indian counterparts, losing both games convincingly. Meanwhile, fans have taken to Twitter to take out their frustrations at the kind of pitches being used in the series. All three T20Is were played at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. The venue witnessed similar low-scoring games when the Bangladesh men's team played against New Zealand and Australia in 2021.

There are many International Cricket Staduim in Bangladesh but all three womens T20I matches have to be played on only one pitch of one staduim, this was very thoughtless decision of BCB, I raised questions even then, this is the result of absolutely ridiculous thinking. #BANvIND — Kishan Kishor (@itskishankishor) July 13, 2023

The surfaces so far in this series have been disappointing. The selection, equally so.



I’m sorta, kinda scratching my head wondering what anyone is achieving through this? #BANvIND — Ananya Upendran (@a_upendran11) July 13, 2023

Really hope these aren't the kind of surfaces Bangladesh dish out in the 2024 WC — Himanshu (हिमांशु) (@Muchonwalihansa) July 13, 2023

Also Read: 4 Wickets In Last Over: How Shafali Verma Helped India Pull Off An Epic Comeback Win Against Bangladesh

India vs Bangladesh: Indian women's cricket team have won the T20I series

As far as the third and final T20I is concerned, Bangladesh are looking good to win with 40 needed in 43 balls at the time of writing this copy. Bangladesh are three wickets down with 63 runs on the board in 12 overs. Batting first, India posted 102/9 in 20 overs. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur scored 40 off 41 balls.

Image: BCB