Abu Dhabi T10 Tries To Avoid IPL 2021 Clash This Year With Latest Decision; Here Is How

The Abu Dhabi T10 League is all set to enter its 5th season where the first-of-its-kind 10-over competition will begin on November 19. The fixtures of the Abu Dhabi T10 league may have been decided after considering the IPL 2021 tournament and the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 was postponed indefinitely by the Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday after players and staff members of different teams started tested positive for Covid-19 inside the bio-bubble environment.

IPL suspension may see UAE as an ideal venue

The Abu Dhabi T10 League is set to take place from November 19 to December 4 this year. After the IPL suspension, it is most likely that the IPL will be resumed in the UAE too considering the pandemic situation in India as of now. The IPL 2021 conclusion will be immediately followed by the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup which is expected to begin in the month of October and will conclude by November 19.

T20 World Cup 2021 may be held in UAE

There is a possibility of the ICC T20 World Cup being held in the UAE if the pandemic situation in India doesn’t improve. Keeping the two major events in mind, the decision to organize the T10 tournament from November 19 must have been taken. Furthermore, West Indian players like Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo and Nicholas Pooran have been an integral part of the tournament with the players having a contract with the T10 franchises for this year.

Abu Dhabi T10 League may be preceded by 2 major events

Keeping the Abu Dhabi T10 League after the two major events will also help in avoiding travel and logistical challenges as all the 3 events, IPL 2021, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and the T10 League are most likely to take place in UAE one after another. This will allow the players to be present in the UAE for their respective national and franchise teams. Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman of Ten Sports Management (TSM) said that it is most heartening to see the world's top cricketers in this hugely popular format and upcoming cricketers seize the advantage of the platform to rub shoulders with the best in the business.

The last edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League was concluded on February 4, 2021, where the Northern Warriors lifted the title after defeating the Delhi Bulls. Fans would also be eager to experience the 'Gaylestorm' this year. In the last edition, Chris Gayle had scored an unbeaten 84 runs from 22 balls, hitting 9 6s and 6 4s, which became one of the best knocks in the league.

