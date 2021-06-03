Adam Gilchrist Donation For Corona Revealed As Netizens Laud Australian's Love For India

A number of cricketing stars have come forward to extend help through various means amid the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis in India. Along with members from the Indian cricket fraternity, a number of overseas campaigners have also made contributions to help the country cope up with the deadly virus. Former Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist became the latest one to join the list. Here we reveal more details about the Adam Gilchrist donation for corona in India.

Adam Gilchrist donation for corona; details revealed

The swashbuckling left-hander enjoys a tremendous fan following in the Indian sub-continent. Apart from excelling for the Australian team across all formats, the 49-year-old has also had a memorable stint in the Indian Premier League. Taking the association forward, the ex Aussie vice-captain has decided to do his bit to help the nation during dire circumstances.

Being the Goodwill Ambassador for World Vision Australia, Adam Gilchrist took to his social media accounts to announce how the charity organisation is tirelessly working at the forefront to provide oxygen equipment and beds to health centres across the country. Furthermore, he added that the organization is also striving to promote preventive measure apart from helping to ensure fast and safe access to the COVID-19 vaccines in the local communities. Gilchrist has had a long association with World Vision Australia and has visited India several times in the past as well to pay attention to their work.

Australian cricketers donation for Covid-19 in India

Australian cricketer Pat Cummins, who became the talk of the town earlier this year after he promised to donate $50,000 to PM-CARES Fund to support the country's fight against COVID-19, has revealed that he has "ended up allocating his donation" to UNICEF Australia. Cummins took to social media on Monday, where he revealed that he has donated the money to UNICEF Australia's 'India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal', an initiative started in partnership with Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) to help tackle the ongoing crisis in India. Here is the Pat Cummins donation tweet -

Terrific work @CricketAus



FYI I ended up allocating my donation to UNICEF Australia's India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal.



If you're able to, please join many others in supporting this here https://t.co/SUvGjlGRm8 https://t.co/1c0NE9PFdO — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) May 3, 2021

While the Pat Cummins donation announcement received appreciation from all corners, one more Australian speedster was lauded for his efforts. Former Aussie pacer Brett Lee, who was a part of the Star Sports' commentary team for the IPL, had said that he would donate 1 Bitcoin to Crypto Relief to aid Indian hospitals to procure oxygen supplies amid the scarcity. The Brett Lee donation figure is over INR 40 lakh, considering the value of 1 bitcoin at the time of his donation.

A look at Adam Gilchrist net worth figure

According to a report by CA Knowledge, Adam Gilchrist's net worth is estimated to be around INR 45 crore. The major part of the cricketer's income comprises of his earnings as a former Australian cricket team player. Along with that, he has also been a part of the Indian Premier League as the captain of Deccan and Punjab franchises, where he pocketed a handsome paycheck. The southpaw has made close to INR 23 crore just from his participation in the cash-rich league.

Disclaimer: The above Adam Gilchrist net worth and cricketers donation for Covid-19 information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image source: PTI