Adam Zampa Decodes Batting Megastar Virat Kohli's Character Outside The Cricket Field

Adam Zampa has gone on to say that Virat Kohli is totally opposite of what he is on the cricket field once he is off it. Kohli is known for his aggressive brand of cricket while captaining and also when he has the bat in hand. He does not shy away from involving in excessive celebrations on the field either.

'The most chilled guy': Adam Zampa

“It was the first day I arrived, he (Virat Kohli) WhatsApped me, I didn’t have his number. He made it seem as if we had known each other forever. The Whatsapp message from Kohli read: “Zamps, here’s the $15 off voucher at a vegan restaurant from Deliveroo, It’s a really good restaurant,” said Zampa while speaking to Sydney Morning Herald. “He’s absolutely not what you see on the cricket field. He always brings his intensity to training and the game; he loves competition, and he hates losing as much as anyone,” the leggie added. “He probably shows it more than anyone. Once he’s off the park, he’s the most chilled guy. He’s watching YouTube clips on the bus, and he’ll laugh out loud,” he further added.

Adam Zampa in IPL 2020

Zampa was a member of the Bangalore squad in the Dream11 IPL 2020. He was roped in as his countryman Kane Richardson's replacement after the pacer to pull out of the marquee tournament as his wife was expecting the birth of their first child.

The 28-year-old only got to feature in just three matches where he managed to register a couple of scalps.

The Virat Kohli-led side had put up a good show as a result of which they made it to the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 edition by finishing fourth in the league stages.

However, they could not capitalise during the Eliminator against southern rivals Hyderabad and were knocked out after suffering a six-wicket loss.

