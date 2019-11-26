AFGH Vs WI Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Other Match Details

The upcoming first Test match between Afghanistan and West Indies will be played from Wednesday, November 27 to Sunday, December 1 at the Ekana International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Their five-day fixture is scheduled to start at 9:00 AM IST.

A terrific performance by Man of the Match Rahmanullah Gurbaz with the bat and @imnaveenulhaq with the ball ensured Afghanistan win the Azizi Bank T20I Cup 2-1 as they beat @windiescricket by 29 runs in the Final match.



Report: https://t.co/9IwM0K9HEW

AFGH vs WI Dream11 Match preview

The West Indies cricket team are currently on a tour to India to play three ODIs, three T20Is and one Test match against Afghanistan. As per ICC regulations, India have been hosting home games for Afghanistan and the ongoing series will also provide some home advantage to the Rashid Khan-led side.

On the other hand, the West Indies team under Kieron Pollard whitewashed Afghanistan 3-0 in the ODI series. However, the Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan came back strongly in the T20Is, defeating the T20 world champions 2-1 in the three-match series. With the T20I series win, Afghanistan also maintained their unbeaten record in the format since defeating Zimbabwe 2-0 in 2018. However, both West Indies and Afghanistan are yet to play a Test match against each other, making this a historic occasion for their rivalry.

AFGH vs WI Dream11 Squad details

AFGH vs WI Dream11: AFGH squad

Rashid Khan (c), Asghar Afghan, Qais Ahmad, Javed Ahmadi, Yamin Ahmadzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Hamza Hotak, Ihsanullah, Nasir Jamal, Karim Janat, Zahir Khan, Nijat Masood, Rahmat Shah, Ibrahim Zadran, Afsar Zazai

AFGH vs WI Dream11: WI squad

Jason Holder (c), Sunil Ambris, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican

AFGH vs WI Dream11 Team and prediction

Wicket-keeper – Shai Hope (Captain)

All-rounder – Jason Holder, Roston Chase (Vice-Captain)

Batsmen – Ibrahim Zadran, Kraigg Brathwaite, Asghar Afghan, Shimron Hetmyer

Bowlers – Rashid Khan, Yamin Ahmadzai, Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph

West Indies start as favourites to win the game due to their greater experience in the longest format of the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

