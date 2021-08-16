Afghanistan Cricket Board CEO Pledges Safety Under Taliban Rule, Says 'They Love Cricket'

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) CEO Hamid Shinwari stated on Monday that the Taliban "love" and "support" cricket and that the sport will not suffer in the nation as a result of the recent takeover. The Taliban reclaimed control of Afghanistan on Sunday with the capturing of capital Kabul, declaring victory after a months-long battle against government forces to fill the power vacuum left by the departure of US-led NATO troops. Shinwari, while speaking to Indian news agency PTI, said the Taliban had supported cricket since the beginning of the sport in Afghanistan and that they never "interfered" in the board's activities.

'Afghan players and their family are safe'

After the latest capture, Shinwari also told PTI that the Afghan national team members and their families are safe. Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, three of Afghanistan's best players, are currently competing in The Hundred event in England. Except for the individuals mentioned above, the rest of the Afghan national team is in Kabul and is safe, according to Shinwari.

"Taliban loves cricket. They have supported us since the beginning. They did not interfere in our activities. I don't see any interference and expect support so that our cricket can move forward. We have got an active chairman, I remain CEO until further notice. It can be said that cricket flourished during the Taliban era. It is also a fact that many of our players practised in Peshawar and they made the sport mainstream in Afghanistan," Shinwari was quoted as saying by PTI.

Earlier, Rashid Khan took to social media to express concerns regarding the recent takeover of his country by the dreaded Taliban. Khan urged world leaders to help his country get out of the situation created because Washington decided to pull out troops from Afghanistan. On Monday, former England batsman Kevin Pietersen revealed that Rashid Khan is worried about his family's safety in Afghanistan and wants them out of the country as soon as possible. The BCCI is also keeping a close watch on the development as three Afghan players will take part in the IPL.

Image Credit: AP