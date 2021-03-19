Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I Live Stream, Pitch Report, Abu Dhabi Weather, Preview

Afghanistan will take on Zimbabwe in the 2nd T20I match of the Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe series 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST (2:00 PM local time) from the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Ground, Abu Dhabi on March 17, 2021. Here are the Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe live streaming details, how to watch the Afg vs Zim T20 live in India and the pitch report for the contest and the Abu Dhabi weather forecast.

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20: Match preview

Following a 1-1 draw in the recently concluded Test series, Afghanistan have taken an early lead in their 3-match T20 series against Zimbabwe. The series began on March 17 and will mark the end of a long tour for Afghanistan, who have been in the UAE since January 2021, when they played - and defeated - Ireland in a 3-match ODI series. Despite missing a couple of their best players due to visa issues before the 1st T20 game, Afghanistan managed to produce a brilliant show on Wednesday to go up 1-0 in this T20 series.

Now a must-win game for Zimbabwe, the 2nd T20 promises to be a cracker of a match. Since they steamrolled their way to a 2-day win over Afghanistan in the 1st Test, Zimbabwe have struggled to find some form as a team. Skipper Sean Williams - who was so dominant in both Tests - fell a little flat in the 1st T20 and will be hoping to get back into form quickly for this game. He will also be looking to get his side out of an unfortunate string of losses that began in March of 2020.

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 live in India: Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe live streaming details

Like the rest of the series, the Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 will not be televised live in India. However, fans will be able to catch the Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe live streaming on the FanCode app and website. For Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts and websites of Afghanistan Cricket and Zimbabwe Cricket.

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20: Pitch report and Abu Dhabi weather forecast

Going by the 1st Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe T20 that took place at this venue a couple of days ago, we expect this match to be another high scoring one. There should also be a good amount of support for the bowlers, with fast bowlers dominating the game. Accuweather predicts warm and dry weather in Abu Dhabi during this game. The temperature will be at 34°C while humidity will be at 24%, which could affect the outcome of the Afg vs Zim T20 live game. There will be very little cloud cover.

