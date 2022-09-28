After Being Robbed In England, Taniya Bhatia Still To Receive Response From Hotel On Theft

Indian Women's Team player Taniya Bhatia, who was recently robbed in England, said that she still hasn't received any response from the hotel from where her things were stolen. Taniya took to her official Twitter handle on Wednesday to provide an update on the matter. She said it is quite disappointing as she is yet to receive a response from the hotel management regarding her stolen items. Taniya claimed that the items that were stolen from her room were both valuable and important to her.

"I still haven’t received any response from the hotel management, @Marriott. This is quite disappointing. The items that were stolen from my room were both valuable and important to me. Has any action been taken since the theft? An update would be much appreciated," Taniya wrote on Twitter.

On September 26, Taniya took to her Twitter handle to express "shock" and "disappointment" over her stolen stuff and asked the England and Wales Cricket (ECB) to take cognizance of the matter. Taniya revealed that someone walked into her personal room at the hotel where she was staying during Team India's recently-concluded tour, and stole her cash, cards, watches, and jewellery. Taniya went on to add that she was hoping for a quick investigation and resolution of the matter.

"Shocked and disappointed at Marriot Hotel London Maida Vale management; someone walked into my personal room and stole my bag with cash, cards, watches and jewellery during my recent stay as a part of Indian Women's Cricket team. @MarriottBonvoy @Marriott. So unsafe," she had tweeted on September 26.

"Hoping for a quick investigation and resolution of this matter. Such lack of security at @ECB_cricket's preferred hotel partner is astounding. Hope they will take cognisance as well @Marriott @BCCIWomen @BCCI," Taniya had shared.

The wicketkeeper-batter has represented India in 2 Test matches, 19 ODIs, and 53 T20 Internationals since making her debut in 2018. Taniya has scored 66 runs in WTest, 138 runs in WODI, and 172 runs in WT20I at averages of 33.00, 15.33, and 9.05, respectively. She has just one half-century to her name, which came in an ODI game against Sri Lanka.

Image: Twitter