'After Him, The Responsibility Is On Me': Hardik Pandya Makes Huge MS Dhoni Remark

Team India thrashed New Zealand by 168 runs in the third T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad yesterday. Team India registered a gigantic total of 234/4 courtesy of the century from Shubman Gill. In return chasing the monstrous target the New Zealand batting fell like a deck of cards and were bowled out for just 66 runs.

This was Hardik Pandya’s fourth consecutive series win as the T20I captain. Hardik Pandya in the post match press conference stated that he is taking over the captaincy role that MS Dhoni used to take during his captaincy days. Most of the time while batting MS Dhoni used to rely mostly on rotating the strikes and giving the other batsman a chance to play aggressive shots.

Hardik Pandya said: 'I don't mind playing the role that....'

"I don't mind playing the role that somewhere down the line, Mahi used to play. At that time, I was young and hitting all around the park. But since he's gone, all of a sudden, that responsibility is onto me. I don't mind that. We are getting the results. It's okay if I have to play a little slow”, Pandya said.

Captaincy has also brought out the best game of Hardik Pandya as he was named as the Player of the Series against New Zealand. Hardik Pandya played crucial innings with the bat and also bowled with the new ball for the team.

Hardik Pandya gave Suryakumar Yadav the much needed support he needed in the second T20I and also picked up four wickets in the third and deciding T20I.

Speaking about his performances Pandya said, "I've always enjoyed hitting sixes. But that's life, I've to evolve. I've believed in partnerships and I want to give my batting partner and my team some assurance and calmness that I'm there. I've played more games than any of these guys, I've learnt how to accept and swallow pressure and make sure everything is calm.”

"Maybe I have to get my strike rate down for that. Taking new roles is always something that I look forward to. I want to take the new ball role too, because I don't want anyone to come and take that difficult role. If they're under pressure, then we are chasing the game. I want to lead the front. I've been working on my new ball skills”, Pandya added.