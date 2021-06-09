After Ollie Robinson's Suspension, Eoin Morgan & Jos Buttler Dragged For Mocking Indians

The England cricket team which thought the worst was over after the Ollie Robinson row is seemingly looking to face more difficult times ahead. Days after England pacer Ollie Robinson was suspended over his racist and sexist remarks, three more England players including skipper Eoin Morgan have courted controversy over their problematic tweets.

Netizens on Tuesday dug up an old tweet from England pacer James Anderson's account where he has passed an unsavoury remark against fellow team-mate Stuart Broad. In a tweet dated February 2010, James Anderson says, "I saw Broady's new haircut for the first time today. Not sure about it. Thought he looked like a 15 yr old lesbian!"

Anderson who will become the most-capped Test player this week reacted to the row and said that the players were trying to 'learn from the situation.' 'For me it's 10-11 years ago, I've certainly changed as a person. And I think that's the difficulty, things do change, you do make mistakes," he said.

"If there are any tweets from years ago we do have to look at that and again learn from this and be better in the future, try and make sure we know it's unacceptable to use these sorts of phrases and language," DailyMail UK quoted him as saying.

Joss Buttler, Eoin Morgan accused of being racist towards Indians

On the other hand, skipper Eoin Morgan along with Jos Buttler have been accused of a much more serious offence. Tweets from their accounts from 2017 have emerged where the two along with Brendon McCullum can be seen making snide remarks on the way Indians speak English.

Screen grabs of Jos Buttler saying 'Well done on double 100 much beauty batting you are on fire sir, to Alex Hales from August 2017 have emerged. The mocking has been carried on between Morgan and Brendon McCullum to Buttler in May 2018, with the skipper saying 'Sir you're my favourite batsman' and McCullum adding 'Sir, you play very good Opening batting,'

Ollie Robinson suspension

Ollie Robinson's racist and sexist tweets, which date back to 2012, came to light during his Test debut on Wednesday. After his old posts became viral, Robinson issued an apology on ECB's official website. However, following the conclusion of the first Test match against New Zealand, the ECB announced that Robinson has been suspended from international cricket until an inquiry against him is completed.

"England and Sussex bowler Ollie Robinson has been suspended from all international cricket pending the outcome of a disciplinary investigation following historic tweets he posted in 2012 and 2013. He will not be available for selection for the LV= Insurance second Test against New Zealand starting at Edgbaston on Thursday 10 June. Robinson will leave the England camp immediately and return to his county," ECB said in a press release on Sunday.