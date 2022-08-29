After Team India, Hong Kong Cricketers' Dance On 'Kala Chashma' Goes Viral; WATCH

After booking a spot in the 2022 Asia Cup, Hong Kong cricketers were seen celebrating their victory in the dressing room by doing a dance to the famous 'Kala Chashma' song. Hong Kong bowler Aizaz Mohammad Khan took to his official Instagram handle to share the clip, where he and his teammates can be seen grooving on the song by taking inspiration from Indian players, who made a similar video earlier this month. The post has garnered more than 4,000 likes since being shared a few days ago.

Earlier, Team India players were seen having a blast with Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, and other players of the team doing a victory dance on the popular Punjabi pop song ‘Kala Chashma’ following their series win against Zimbabwe. India's vice-captain for the tour Shikhar Dhawan posted the celebration video on social media. The video was loved by the fans and immediately garnered popularity on social media.

Asia Cup 2022

Hong Kong qualified for the 2022 Asia Cup after defeating the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their qualification match on Wednesday. Hong Kong beat UAE by 8 wickets as they chased down 147 runs with 6 balls remaining. Hong Kong captain Nizakat Khan, Yasim Murtaza, and Babar Hayat played crucial knocks with the bat to help their side win the game. Meanwhile, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, and Aizaz Khan made an impact with the ball as they picked 4, 3, and 2 wickets, respectively.

Hong Kong are slated to play their first game against India on August 31. The last time Hong Kong played against India was during the 2018 Asia Cup, where they almost pulled off a historic win against the Men in Blue before collasping in front of a strong Indian bowling attack. Hong Kong have a pretty slim chance of qualifying for the Super Four of the ongoing Asia Cup since they have two really strong teams in their group in form of India and Pakistan.

Image: Instagram/@aiizazkhan