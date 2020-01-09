AH-W Vs NS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks And Match News

The upcoming Super Smash 2019-20 match between Auckland Hearts Women and Northern Spirit Women will be played at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland. The 20-overs fixture is scheduled for January 10 and will start at 5:10 AM IST.

Introducing the latest addition to the ND squad - our 2019-20 Dream11 @SuperSmashNZ kit 🔥😍



Your first chance to see the kit is tonight, with the Knights ⚔️ playing the @CentralStags 🦌 live on @skysportnz #ndtogether #supersmashnz #cricketnation 📸 @PhotosportNZ pic.twitter.com/zVrTsf4XwM — Northern Districts (@ndcricket) December 12, 2019

AH-W vs NS-W Dream11 Match preview

Auckland Hearts Women will now face Northern Spirit Women in the upcoming Super Smash 2019-20 match at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland. The ongoing women’s tournament is running simultaneously with the men’s tournament in different venues of New Zealand. Currently named Dream11 Super Smash, it is a domestic Twenty20 competition organised by the New Zealand Cricket Board.

AH-W vs NS-W Dream11 Squad details

AH-W vs NS-W Dream11: AH-W Squad

Katie Perkins, Saasha Shahri, Anna Peterson (c), Bella Armstrong, Natasha Van Tillburg, At Hucker, Holly Huddleston, Arlene Kelly, Regina Lili, IC Gaze, Bella Armstrong

AH-W vs NS-W Dream11: NS-W Squad

Felicity Leydon Davis (c), Kate Anderson, Emma Richardson, Lucy Boucher, Olivia Lobb, Caitlin Gurrey, Bernadine Bezudienhout (wk), Emma Baker, Leah Heaps, Charllotte Sarsfield, Carolyn Esterhuizen

AH-W vs NS-W Dream11 team prediction

Wicketkeeper – Bernadine Bezudienhout

All-rounder – Anna Peterson (c), Felicity Leydon Davis (vc), Arlene Kelly

Batswomen – Caitlin Gurrey, Katie Perkins, Kate Anderson

Bowlers – Holly Huddleston, Bella Armstrong, Emma Richardson, Carolyn Esterhuizen

Auckland Hearts Women start off as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Image credits: Northern Districts/Twitter