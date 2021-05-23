'Ain't Catching Virat Kohli': David Warner Hails Team India's Skipper For His Dominant Run

Australia's opening batsman David Warner who is back in his country after spending quarantine in the Maldives following the suspension of IPL 2021 has hailed Team India's skipper Virat Kohli on his dominance in international cricket. David Warner on his Instagram handle shared fixtures of most international centuries among active cricketers and hailed India's stalwart saying that it will be fair to say that we cannot catch him in terms of centuries. Notably, David Warner sits in the second position in terms of the number of international centuries- 43, while Virat Kohli is on the pinnacle with 70 international centuries.

David Warner is closely followed by Chris Gayle (42). Both Rohit Sharma and Ross Taylor have scored 40 hundreds each. David Warner in his story wrote, 'Fair to say we ain't catching Virat Kohli'.

Virat Kohli's dominance in international cricket

Virat Kohli is among the top batsman of the world in modern-day cricket. The Delhi-based cricketer made his international debut in 2008 against Sri Lanka and since then there has been no looking back for the 32-year-old. Virat has since then amassed a total of 22,818 international runs in all three formats combined, which includes 115 half-centuries and 70 centuries. In fact, Kohli is one of the batsmen, who is closest to shatter batting legend Sachin Tendulkar's record of smashing 100 international centuries.

David Warner Wins Hearts This Time With Allu Arjun Video

David Warner used the Reface app to transform himself into Allu Arjun from his hit movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The opening batman looked convincing stepping into the shoes of the star, flaunting his stylish jackets and dance moves, and one-liners, from the video of the song Ramulo Ramulo. David seemed to refer to the response to the previous Dhanush video and quipped that he had received a million requests. He stated that it was one of his favourite songs and also tagged Allu Arjun.

David quipped that he now understood what it meant like to spend time with him, as the 14 days would have been ‘torture’ for her as he was sending himself 'crazy.' The crickterer seemed to be in quarantine after reaching Australia back after playing the now-suspended Indian Premier League.

