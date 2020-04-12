Ajinkya Rahane Backs Lockdown Extension In Maharashtra, Calls For Teamwork To Beat COVID

Team India's Ajinkya Rahane extended his support to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's decision to extend the lockdown in the state until April 30 as the battle against the coronavirus continues. After speaking to PM Modi via a videoconference, along with the CMS of other states, Uddhav Thackeray announced that the lockdown will be extended in order to contain the virus and flatten the curve in the state. Maharashtra has recorded 1761 active COVID cases, 208 cured cases and 127 deaths as on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, Ajinkya Rahane stressed on the need to combat and contain the virus by working as a team and called for people to unite in order to win the battle against the coronavirus.

Ajinkya Rahane backs lockdown extension

We need to combat the #Covid19 situation and prevent it from spreading more. Let’s support the decision of our @CMOMaharashtra to extend the lockdown in Maharashtra. Our teamwork and unity shall immensely help to curb this virus. @AUThackeray #IndiaFightsCorona — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) April 11, 2020

Maharashtra lockdown extended till April 30

"I will extend the lockdown in Maharashtra post-April 14 till April 30 at least. The time extension of the lockdown is in our hands. The sooner we break the 'Sakhli' (chain) of COVID-19 transmission, we can come out of lockdown. It is possible to lift lockdown in some places and instructions about examinations in schools, universities, allowing industries to be operational, will be given soon. But in major areas, like Mumbai, it is important to extend lockdown," CM Uddhav Thackeray said.

Lauding the bravery with which Maharashtra - the state with the highest COVID-19 cases 1574, he said, "It has been 5 weeks since first case in Maharashtra. We have been able to keep it in control in the state, but I want to get it to zero. We are allowing the continuing of farm activities as done in the previous lockdown. It will take time to break the cycle and we have shown great bravery, but one must not spread confusion."

