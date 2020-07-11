Ajinkya Rahane Recalls Sachin Tendulkar's Motivational Advice During His Test Debut

Ajinkya Rahane recalled Sachin Tendulkar's motivational advice during his Test debut back in 2013. 'Jinx' had made his Test debut during the home Test series against Australia in the Delhi Test match that was played in March 2013. At the same time, the current Indian Test vice-captain also revealed that he was very nervous while walking out to bat at number five when the hosts were three down for just 148 runs on the board.

'Enjoy the moment': Sachin Tendulkar

"I did not know how to react... It was a mixed feeling. It was, obviously, a special moment for me, but I was feeling nervousness and excitement as well," Rahane told Deep Das Gupta in a videocast hosted by ESPNCricinfo. "When I went to bat, I had Sachin Tendulkar on the other end. Sachin paaji told me to enjoy the moment and forget everything else. I did not have a great debut, but it was memorable," he added.

Nonetheless, it was not a memorable debut for the modern-day Test specialist as he was dismissed by off-spinner Nathan Lyon for just seven runs.

"I remember coming in to bat at number 5, it was a bit challenging. You know that if you are batting at number 6 or 7 in India, the ball is old, fielders are spread out," said Rahane."And when you have batted in the top order all along. You have to work hard to adjust. But none of these thoughts came into my mind at that time. I was happy playing for India," the Mumbai cricketer further added.

Ajinkya Rahane's career & IPL 2020

Test specialist Ajinkya Rahane has been India's batting mainstay in the purest format of the game. The right-hander has emerged as the vital cog in the Indian Test side in the last decade. Ajinkya Rahane, who is known for consistently scoring runs in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) countries. Rahane last played an ODI for India in the format way back in 2018, and since then, has only put on the whites for his side.

Ajinkya was released by the 2008 winners Rajasthan Royals during the IPL 2020 Auctions in December last year and was roped in by Delhi Capitals for the 13th edition of the tournament that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has been suspended indefinitely as of now due to the ongoing global pandemic.

(With ANI Inputs)