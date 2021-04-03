Ajinkya Rahane's Calm Demeanor A Week Before IPL 2021 Wins Fans' Hearts

Ajinkya Rahane will be looking to make a tremendous impact for Delhi Capitals in the upcoming IPL 2021 that gets underway on April 9. However, before making his bat talk by donning the Delhi jersey, 'Jinx' has tried to show that his focus remains as intact as ever.

'The focus remains as intact as ever': Ajinkya Rahane

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Rahane had posted an image of his recent batting practice and mentioned that there is only a week before the big game gets underway and the clock is ticking, but his focus remains as intact as ever.

Even the fans came forward and wished the Indian Test vice-captain luck ahead of the Indian Premier League. Here are a few of the reactions.

The Mumbai cricketer who was roped in by the Delhi-based franchise last season had warmed the bench during the first few games and could only amass 113 runs in the nine matches that he got to feature at an average of 14.12 and a strike rate of 105.60 including a solitary half-century.

Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals had made the finals of the previous edition that was played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) which also happened to be the franchise's first final appearance in the league in 13 years. Delhi lost to the title-holders Mumbai Indians who also ended up winning their record fifth IPL crown. The Delhi-based franchise will kickstart their IPL 2021 campaign when they lock horns with the three-time winners Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10.

DC will be hoping to go all the way this time around. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant has been named Shreyas Iyer's successor and the franchise had made it official on Tuesday evening after the latter was ruled out of this year's Indian Premier League due to a shoulder injury.

Iyer had injured his shoulder while fielding at cover during the first ODI against England. In a pursuit to save runs for India, Shreyas Iyer dived to stop the ball struck by English opener Jonny Bairstow off pacer Shardul Thakur. Although the middle-order batsman stopped the ball, he landed awkwardly on his shoulder and he seemed to be in deep discomfort as he walked off the field and was sent for an X-ray.