AL Vs DOHS Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Dhaka T20 Cricket League 2021 Preview

Abahani Limited and OLD DOHS Sports Club will face each other in Match 7 of the Dhaka T20 Cricket League. The match will be played at Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No 4 Ground, Savar with the match scheduled to start at 8:00 AM local time (8:30 AM IST) on Tuesday, June 1. Here is our AL vs DOHS Dream11 prediction, AL vs DOHS Dream11 team, AL vs DOHS best team and AL vs DOHS player record.

AL vs DOHS match preview

Abahani Limited will be coming into this fixture on the back of registering a win in their opening fixture. The team defeated Paretex Sporting Club in a rain-affected match. With Duckworth–Lewis method coming into play, Abahani Limited were asked to chase 72 runs in 10 overs. The team did manage to do with 7 wickets to spare. Skipper Mushfiqur Rahim scored an unbeaten 38 runs to lead the team to victory.

The match between OLD DOHS Sports Club and Legends of Rupgonj has been abandoned due to rain and wet outfield.#BDPDCL #BCB pic.twitter.com/y5EnqwAqxq — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) May 31, 2021

On the other hand, the OLD DOHS Sports Club saw their match against Legends of Rupgonj being called off because of rain coming down after the completion of the first innings. Batting first, the OLD DOHS Sports Club scored 171/4 in 20 overs thanks to a fine fifty from Mahmudul Hasan Joy. While Ahmed scored 46 runs, Joy stayed unbeaten on 78 runs. If the rain stays away from this match, then fans can witness a good battle.

AL vs DOHS weather report

The conditions don't look promising with a thunderstorm expected before the start of the match. The wind gusts will be around 24 km/h with temperatures hovering around 29 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. If rain does stop, then there are chances that the match will be played with reduced overs, making the AL vs DOHS Dream11 prediction a tough one.

AL vs DOHS pitch report.

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip will favour the batting as well as the bowling side. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to keep the match evenly contested. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets with rain coming down.

AL vs DOHS player record

Abahani Limited will be looking forward to skipper Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehedi Hasan Rana extending their fine performances and help the team stay inside the top three. The OLD DOHS Sports Club, on the other hand, will want Rakin Ahmed and Mahmudul Hasan Joy to do well with bat in the upcoming match as well. All eyes will be on their performances in the upcoming fixture.

AL vs DOHS Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim (C)

Batsmen: Rakin Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohammad Naim

All-rounders: Mehedi Hasan Rana (VC), Rakibul Islam

Bowlers: Taijul Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Arafat Sunny, Rakibul Hasan, Asaduzzaman Payel

AL vs DOHS Dream11 prediction

As per our AL vs DOHS Dream11 prediction, AL will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The AL vs DOHS player record and as a result, the AL vs DOHS best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The AL vs DOHS Dream11 team and AL vs DOHS prediction does not guarantee positive results.

