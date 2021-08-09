Alex Hales Gets Hit Where It Hurts Most Twice During The Hundred; Garners Sympathy

English cricketer Alex Hales had to endure a painful incident as he was hit twice in his lower abdomen spot during Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets match at the Hundred. Chasing a competitive total of 126 set by Oval Invincibles, the Trent Rockets opener Alex Hales tried to up the ante to achieve the target of 126 in 65 balls. The clash between Oval Invincibles and Trent Rockets was reduced to 65 balls due to the delayed start.

For the Oval Invincibles, English opener Jason Roy wreaked carnage and smashed an unbeaten 56 runs in 29 balls with the help of four sixes and four fours. His fiery innings pushed the Oval Invincibles to 125 runs in just 65 balls.

Alex Hales suffers two back to back painful blows

Playing against left-arm pacer Reece Topley, Hales tried to smash the ball over the square-leg by using his feet. However, Hales missed the ball and it hit straight to his lower abdomen and fell on the ground in pain. Hales was screaming in pain before the physio rushed to the field to help him out. As Hales gathered himself up to face the next ball, he was again hit in the same area by the same bowler.

Alex Hales copping back-to-back balls to the crown jewels sounds better with Titanic music 😭😂#TheHundred #PrayforAlex @AlexHales1 pic.twitter.com/vsPlrli4kh — Spark Sport (@sparknzsport) August 9, 2021

Liam Livingstone feels Alex Hales' pain

Soon, English Cricket Liam Livingstone took to his Twitter handle and wrote, 'I feel you Alex' with a series of laughing emojis. Liam Livingstone's remark comes as he was himself hit twice in his lower abdomen area when he was playing Big Bash League in January 2020. Although Livingstone did not suffer back-to-back blows in his soft area he was struck twice in a span of two overs. Livingstone was playing for Perth Scorchers when he suffered the hit twice.

It didn't all go Liam's way in that over... OUCH #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/NfmOcSY9XT — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 7, 2020

Alex Hales gives health update after getting hit in his soft area

Alex Hales took to his Twitter handle and expressed his gratitude who were concerned for his health and did not find the incident funny. The 32-years-old cricketer also revealed that he is feeling 'maximal pain' but with 'minimal swelling'.

Appreciate all the messages of concern after last night.. 🥜 It’s great to know that my well-being was at the forefront of everyone’s thoughts and that no one found it funny in the slightest!Unfortunately it’s worst-case scenario today with minimal swelling and maximal pain 😢 — Alex Hales (@AlexHales1) August 9, 2021

The Hundred- Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets

Coming back to the match, Oval Invincibles defeated Trent Rockets by 9 runs with Jason Roy winning the 'Hero of the Match'. During the post-match presentation, Roy said, "There was no real gameplan, just went there to slog it. Tried to pick the right bowlers and there was that very short boundary on one side. We have been searching for that one performance where we ticked all the boxes. Today was probably that."

(Image Credits: @SparkNZSport-Twitter)