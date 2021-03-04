Alex Hales Hits Out At PCB After Being Offered Poor Quality Food For Breakfast

English batsman Alex Hales took a subtle jibe at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as he had posted an image of poor quality food that was offered to him. Hales is in the neighbouring country for participating in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) where he is representing Islamabad United.

It so happened that the opening batsman on Thursday took to Instagram and posted an image of the food offered to him for breakfast as he captioned it as 'Toast, omelette, and, baked beans'. The image posted by Hales on his Insta story included two eggs and a toast. However, what was really astonishing here is that the quality of eggs was really poor. Meanwhile, the unopened packet might have consisted of baked beans.

Here's how Islamabad United's opening batsman has vented out his frustration at PCB.

PSL 2021 postponed

Coming back to the on-field action, PSL 2021 was postponed on Thursday with immediate effect after three new players tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total tally to seven. Giving further clarification on the same, the Pakistan Cricket Board cited the health and wellbeing of all participants as the reason to postpone the event. This decision was made in consultation with the team owners.

The sixth edition of the tournament has been abruptly postponed after a series of COVID-19 cases after PCB had officially confirmed that that three new cricketers from two different teams had tested positive for the disease, taking the total tally to seven. The first case was reported by the PCB on March 1 when Australian legspinner Fawad Ahmed tested positive for the virus before match 12 of the season. At the time of postponement, only 14 games were completed in the PSL 2021.

