Alex Hales Shifts His Focus Towards BBL10, 'not Thinking' Of England Comeback

English batsman Alex Hales, who has taken the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) by storm is as of now not thinking about a possible England recall and is instead engrossed in his game which might help him in lifting the trophy for Sydney Thunder this season.

The English opener had scored a 56-ball 110 against city-rivals and defending champions Sixers during their BBL clash at the Adelaide Oval on Friday. It turned out to be a match-winning knock as Thunder came out on top in the Sydney derby by 46 runs.

'At the moment, I'm not thinking about it': Alex Hales

Hales said his focus is only on enjoying cricket and see his BBL side winning the tournament.

"It was something I used to look at a lot, but I just want to focus on enjoying my cricket and contributing to winning teams," cricket.com.au quoted Hales as saying.

"If I get another crack at international level then great, and if not then I'm going to keep enjoying cricket. At the moment, I'm not thinking about it," he added.

The Nottinghamshire cricketer was axed from England's 50-over World Cup squad for failing a second test for use of a recreational drug. In fact, the opening batsman had last played for England in March 2019 prior to the quadrennial event that was contested in their own backyard (England & Wales).

Eoin Morgan & Co. went on to lift their maiden World Cup trophy by getting the better of a resurgent New Zealand team via a boundary-count rule at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's. Prior to this historic win, England had made three final appearances in cricket's showpiece event (1979, 1987 & 1992 respectively) only to finish as the second-best side on each occasion.

Alex Hales in BBL 10

Hales has been outstanding with the bat in the current edition of the BBL as the English power-hitter has so far amassed 462 runs in 12 innings for Sydney Thunder at a strike rate of close to 166 and at an average of 38.5.

(With ANI Inputs)

