Alyssa Healy: From Nearly Quitting In 2017 To Being Australia's ODI And T20 Player In 2019

29-year-old Alyssa Healy is currently one of the top international women's cricketers in the world. Healy won the T20 and ODI Player of the Year awards at the Australian Cricket Awards on Monday but the wicketkeeper-batswoman could have been at a very different place had it not been for the 2017 Ashes series. Performing extremely well in the last two years, Healy revealed that she had almost quit the game she loved because of the lack of clarity that she faced in her career and life overall. Healy's uncle is the legendary Australian wicketkeeper Ian Healy and she is married to one of the world's best fast bowlers in men's cricket, Mitchell Starc.

ALSO READ | Ex-Australia coach Darren Lehmann rushed to hospital on 50th B'day, will undergo heart op

Alyssa Healy retirement

Talking to cricket.com.au, Alyssa Healy mentioned how she used to be tossed around the Australian batting line-up but was a consistent figure in the team till 2017. After the 2017 ODI World Cup, the Aussie women's team questioned itself as they were not able to produce the results that they were expected to. Healy was not exactly dissatisfied with her career but she was contemplating trying other things as well. After having a conversation with national selector Shawn Flegler, Alyssa Healy was convinced that she was a valuable asset to the team and her time would come.

ALSO READ | Mitch Marsh back for Australia in ODI & T20 squads for South Africa

Alyssa Healy career stats: Unearthing of potential

Alyssa Healy broke into form during the Ashes 2017 when she was given an opportunity to open the innings for Australia. Since then, Healy has continued to exhibit great form that has made her into one of Cricket Australia's biggest assets. The responsibility that was put on Healy after her elevation to opener made her uncover her natural style of play. Healy has made 1143 runs since October 2017.

ALSO READ | Women's tri-nation series: India look to improve fielding as they take on Australia

Alyssa Healy career Stats: What would be her new career path?

Alyssa Healy also revealed that she was not sure of what she would have done if she had quit the game but the Australian was confident that she would be happy with her decision. Healy contemplated that she would have maybe completed her studies, which she had left in the middle. Healy could have dedicated her time to the game of golf as well.

Has Alyssa Healy Retired?

Alyssa Healy has not retired from the sport and will continue to play for Australia. She also plays for the Sydney Sixers in the Women's Big Bash League. She has crossed 1500 runs in ODIs and T20Is respectively.

ALSO READ | Australia U-19 cricketers face sanctions for mocking fans