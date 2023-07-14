Amid Gautam Gambhir To KKR Speculation, LSG Announces Departure Of Andy Flower

The Lucknow Super Giants have announced the termination of their contract with head coach Andy Flower. The IPL franchise took to their official Twitter handle to confirm the development. The decision comes shortly after rumors emerged about the LSG management's discussions with former Australian cricketer Justin Langer for the head coach role. Flower had joined LSG before their inaugural season in IPL 2022 and had been with the franchise for two long years.

3 things you need to know

Andy Flower has bid adieu to Lucknow Super Giants ahead of IPL 2024

Flower was appointed as the head coach of LSG ahead of IPL 2022

He helped the team reach the playoffs in both seasons

LSG part ways with Andy Flower

Dear Andy,



Today it's farewell, but it'll never be goodbye because you'll always be one of our own. Thank you for everything! 💙 pic.twitter.com/EGtaRvYiHj — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) July 14, 2023

Speaking of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), the team led by KL Rahul put up decent performances in both seasons under the coaching of Flower. LSG reached the knockout stage of the IPL in both 2022 and 2023. In 2022, they were eliminated after a loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the eliminator match. This year, Mumbai Indians defeated the Uttar Pradesh-based franchise at the same stage.

According to reports, former Australian head coach Justin Langer is the frontrunner for the vacant position. LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka was reportedly in the United Kingdom to hold talks with Langer earlier this month. Langer is a well-decorated coach who in 2021 helped Australia win their maiden T20 World Cup title in the UAE. Langer was a successful batsman for Australia from 1993 to 2007.

Image: BCCI