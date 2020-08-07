Veteran Leggie Amit Mishra Confident Of Making A Comeback To Team India Once Again

Amit Mishra is still hopeful of making a comeback to the Indian team. He had made his first appearance at the highest level for Team India during a tri-series in Bangladesh (April 2003) that had succeeded 2003 World Cup.

Mishra had last donned the Indian jersey during the home T20I series against England in early 2017 and has not been in the scheme of things since then. The 37-year- old has represented India in 22 Tests, 36 One Day Internationals, and eight T20Is where he has picked up 76, 64, and, 14 scalps respectively.

Not too long ago, the veteran was also considered as Team India's frontline spinner in red-ball cricket. But now he is not even considered for selection in India's home or away Test series. Even though the senior leg-spinner represents the Delhi Capitals in IPL, he is not satisfied with that and wants to make a comeback to the national side at any cost.

'That is why I am still playing': Amit Mishra

“Of course, I do! That is why I am still playing. I am not someone who will keep playing just for IPL. My fight is with myself. I should always be ready and prepared when a call from the Indian team comes. That is the belief I always have. Yes, I am still hopeful of making a comeback,” said Amit Mishra while speaking to cricket.com. “I have always tried to reflect on who is going to get the benefit if I continue to be demotivated? It will benefit my competitors. After every rejection, I have tried to work even harder on my skills”, the leggie added.

Amit Mishra in IPL 2020

Mishra, who is the second most successful bowler in the Indian Premier League will next be seen in action during the IPL 2020 that will be held in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. He was retained by the Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2020 Auctions that were held in December last year.

Delhi had finished third last season after losing to the eventual runners-up Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 2. Meanwhile, a new look Delhi franchise (formerly known as the Delhi Daredevils till the 2018 edition) had also made it to the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

Coming back to IPL 2020, it will also be the first time that an IPL final will be played on a weekday. The tournament decider will be played on the day of Diwali. This will be the third time that the IPL will be held outside India(after 2009, and, 2014 editions) and at the same time, it will also be the second occasion after 2009 where all the IPL matches will be played abroad.

The 2009 edition was entirely held in South Africa due to the General Elections. The tournament was won by the now-defunct Deccan Chargers who had edged past the Royal Challengers Bangalore in a low-scoring thriller. The first half of the 2014 edition was held in the UAE due to the General Elections while the second half of that tournament was played in India.

