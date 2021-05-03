Amul shares topical to hail Ambati Rayudu's power hitting, shattered fridge in spotlight

Amul on Sunday shared a creative to celebrate the brilliant hitting by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Ambati Rayudu during their match against Mumbai Indians (MI) last weekend. Ambati Rayudu was at his best against Mumbai Indians as he hit 72 runs off just 27 balls to help his team post a big total. During his wrecking carnage at the Arun Jaitely stadium, Rayudu shattered the glass of Mumbai Indians' team fridge in the dugout with a thunderous six off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling. The fridge that Rayudu shattered, coincidentally had 'Amul Kool' written over it. Amul decided to celebrate Rayudu's inning with a topical depicting the exact moment when he broke the glass of the fridge.

Rayudu's carnage gets outdone by Pollard

When Rayudu came to bat, CSK were 116/4 in 12 overs. Rayudu unleashed himself and scored a brilliant half-century off just 20 balls, one of the fastest this season. Rayudu finished the innings at an unbeaten 72, which he scored with a strike rate of 266.67, including 7 maximums and 4 boundaries. Rayudu helped his team post 218 in 20 overs, making it nearly impossible for Mumbai to win the game from there.

However, CSK found Rayudu's match in Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard, who put executed a great heist to steak the victory from Chennai's jaws. Pollard smashed 87 off just 34 balls with a strike rate of 255.88, including 8 sixes and 6 boundaries. Pollard's innings was the difference between both the teams as the West Indies legend single-handedly won the match for Mumbai, which at one point was struggling to get past 150. Pollard was adjudged the player of the match for his blistering inning with the bat. Pollard also dismissed two top-order CSK batters in the first innings.

Chennai Super Kings is currently sitting at number two on the points table, courtesy of their net run-rate. Delhi Capitals is acquiring the top spot with 12 points. CSK is slated to play its next game against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday, May 5.

(Image Credit: IPL/Twitter)

