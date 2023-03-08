An 'odd' Tactic? Here's What Steve Smith Said About Australia Playing 3 Spinners Vs India

Australia's stand-in Test captain Steve Smith was not pleased after he was asked regarding the Australian team's tactic to play three spinners in the first three Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Smith was pleased with the Australian team's win at Indore and also that the mouths of the Australian team's critics were shut.

According to cricket.com.au, Smith said, "It's been weird with a bit of the commentary back home, people talking about us playing three quicks and one spinner. It's kind of mind-boggling to me when we look at these surfaces and we see what we've had – 11 innings in six days or something like that. Spinners have taken the bulk of the wickets and you see how difficult it is to play the spin."

Steve Smith opens up on Australia's three spinners tactic

"It's kind of odd to hear that kind of commentary. But we've had faith in what we're trying to do and it's good that we are able to show that we can play with three spinners and win", Smith continued.

Steve Smith also said that the variations that the three Australian spinners have is also very beneficial for his team. Smith said, "I think just the variation all the spinners have is beneficial. Kuhnemann, spinning the ball away from the bat, bowled really well that first morning in Indore in particular when the wicket was a bit more 'stoppy' than it was as the game went on."

"Gazza (Nathan Lyon) has obviously gone from strength to strength, Murph can bowl a bit more side-spinning than Nathan can and maybe doesn't get as much bounce and can defend really well as we saw last game when he had to", Smith added.

The Australian spinners played a very important role in Australia's win in the Indore Test as the spin trio of Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy and Matthew Kunhemann didn't allow any Indian batsman to settle at the crease, which helped Australia get an easy win.

Matthew Kunhemann and Nathan Lyon picked up fifers. Team India has been struggling against the Australia spinners from the first Test at Nagpur, whereas on the other hand, it also has the Indian spinners who have played vital role in the Indian team's win in Delhi and Nagpur.

The fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be played at the Narenda Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 9.