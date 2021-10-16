Indian billionaire and chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra revealed his admiration for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni after the 40-year old took time to attend a virtual conference, just two days ahead of the IPL 2021 final.

Captain Cool not only attended the conference and delivered good insight but also led his side to their fourth IPL trophy. Anand Mahindra was impressed with Dhoni's ability to multitask as he took to Twitter to praise the CSK captain.

Anand Mahindra praises MS Dhoni after IPL 2021 win

Anand Mahindra posted two different tweets on his official handle to explain how being a good multitasker can lead to success in life, a trait that can be learned from MS Dhoni. As per the first tweet, the chairman of Mahindra Group said that Dhoni took time to join 'a VC for a subcommittee of the National Cadet Corps review panel,' where he was not only well prepared but also delivered 'convincing points during the meeting.'

Two days before the IPL final, @msdhoni joined a VC for a subcommittee of the National Cadet Corps review panel. He was well prepared & made seminal, convincing points during the meeting. When I thanked him for taking time out despite the IPL pressure, he made light of it. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/tf6LwAgs3v — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 16, 2021

In his second tweet, he explained the leadership lesson he learnt from his interaction with MS Dhoni. Anand Mahindra said that one can achieve focus even if he is performing multiple tasks at once, as it helps them become 'more clear-headed, cool & composed.' Interestingly, Dhoni has long been known for these qualities, thereby earning him the name of 'Captain cool.'

The Leadership Lesson from this?



“BALANCE”



Life is rich with opportunities to make an impact. You can achieve focus even if not obsessed with just one goal. Paradoxical, but true. Work on a few goals concurrently. In each task,you’ll be more clear-headed, cool & composed (2/2) pic.twitter.com/mNmVMEy2C2 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 16, 2021

IPL 2021 final: MS Dhoni elated to win fourth title

After the MS Dhoni-led side won the IPL trophy for the fourth time, the CSK skipper praised KKR for their fightback in the tournament, and also explained what his side can do better in future. "Before I start talking about CSK, it's important I talk about KKR. For the position they were in after the first phase, to perform this well, it's very difficult. If any team deserved to win the IPL this year, it is KKR for the way they have played. I think the break helped them," said Dhoni.

The CSK captain then added, "Yes, we are the most consistent team looking at the stats but we have also lost finals. Not letting the opposition in is something we consciously wanted to improve. I hope CSK in the coming years will be known for that."

The 40-year old took his last words to thank his teammates for their efforts and the fans for their continuous support. "You can't deliver without a good team. We also have great individuals as well. I would love to thank the fans. We are in Dubai now. Even when we played in South Africa, we always got a good amount of support. Thanks to all of them. It feels like Chepauk, Chennai. Hopefully, we will come back to play in front of the Chennai fans next year."