Andre Russell IPL 2021 Price, Net Worth, House And Top Career Stats On 29th Birthday

Kolkata Knight Riders' dynamic all-rounder Andre Russell has established himself as a force to reckon with in white-ball cricket. The player's exploits in the shortest format make him one of the top attractions in the Indian Premier League. The stylish cricketer rings in his 29th birthday on Thursday, April 29. On the Andre Russell birthday occasion, we take a look at details like Andre Russell IPL 2021 price, Andre Russell stats, Andre Russell wife and net worth.

Andre Russell birthday: KKR's special wish for star all-rounder

Andre Russell net worth details

Besides being a West Indies cricketer, Andre Russell is one of the most popular T20 players in the world. The Kolkata star has plied his trade all over the world in several franchise-based T20 leagues where he has made a name for himself with his impactful performances. According to networthexposed.com, Andre Russell's net worth is $65 million (i.e. approximately INR 481 crore).

A major part of Andre Russell net worth is formed by his income from playing in T20 leagues and brand endorsements. The player was a part of the Jamaica Tallawahs side in the last edition of the Caribbean Premier League. The champions all-rounder made around $112,000 (i.e. approximately INR 83 lakh) for his appearances in the franchise-based T20 league last year.

Andre Russell wife

Andre Russell IPL 2021 price

The cricketer made his IPL debut in 2012. He was signed by the Kolkata Knight Riders side ahead of the 2014 season. Russell has established himself as a mainstay in the KKR line-up since his debut and has played a number of match-winning knocks for his franchise. While the player's first KKR salary was INR 60 lakh, his compensation has increased significantly over the years. The Andre Russell IPL 2021 price stands at INR 8.5 crore. The all-rounder has pocketed INR 410,593,000 so far for his appearances in the cash-rich league.

Andre Russell stats in IPL

The right-hander has chipped in with valuable contributions in both batting and bowling departments. The pinch hitter has amassed 1635 runs from 80 IPL matches so far at a magnificent strike rate of 179.67. Moreover, he also has claimed 68 wickets in the T20 competition. Russell has played six matches in IPL 2021 and has scored 118 runs and has picked up 7 wickets.

