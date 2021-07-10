Andre Russell Scores First T20I Half-century, 10 Years After Debut Against Pakistan

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell scored his maiden T20I half-century against Australia on Friday, July 9. Russell breached the 50-run mark for the first time in an international Twenty-20 game since his debut back in 2011. The right-handed batsman scored a crucial 51 runs for West Indies, which eventually helped his side beat the visiting Kangaroos by 18 runs. Russell's 51-run knock came off just 28 balls, including 3 boundaries and 5 maximums, at a strike rate of 182.14. Russell was bowled out by Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood in the final over of the first innings.

Russell is recognised as one of the game's top power hitters, having won numerous awards while playing franchise cricket all over the world. Russell had been after an international fifty in the shortest format for a very long time, and he finally got it Friday night in the first of five T20Is against Australia, over a decade after his debut against Pakistan. Russell has appeared in 53 Twenty20 Internationals for the West Indies, scoring 602 runs at an average of 20.06. Russell's international statistics do not reflect his true batting ability, which is frequently demonstrated when he plays franchise cricket.

West Indies vs Australia 1st T20I

Batting first, West Indies had posted a total of 145/6 in 20 overs, courtesy of a half-century by Russell. Simmons, Shimron Hetmyer, and stand-in captain Nicholas Pooran also made some contributions with the bat. Meanwhile, Josh Hazlewood shone with the ball for Australia as he picked 3 wickets in 4 overs and leaked just 12 runs at an economy rate of 3.00. Mitchell Marsh also registered a couple of scalp under his name as he dismissed Shimron Hetmyer and Lendl Simmons. Marsh also scored a half-century for his team while others were falling down like a pack of cards right in front of him.

Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade scored 33, while Moises Henriques and Dan Christian also made some contributions as the rest of the batting line-up fell for a single-digit score. Obed McCoy and Hayden Walsh Jr. picked 4 and 3 wickets respectively for West Indies, while Fabien Allen picked 2 wickets. Andre Russell also contributed with the ball as he dismissed Australian opener Matthew Wade. The second T20I will be played on Sunday, July 11 at the same venue in St Lucia.

