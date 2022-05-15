Andrew Symonds' Last Instagram Post Was About Spin Wizard Shane Warne; Details Inside

In a shocking incident, former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds died in a car accident in Queensland, Australia. According to reports, Symonds was driving alone late Saturday night when the accident occurred. First responders attempted to revive Symonds, but he died as a result of his injuries, according to local authorities. Former cricketers flocked to social media to pay homage as soon as the news of Symonds' death became public.

The news of Symonds' demise comes just months after the shocking death in Thailand of former Australian spin legend Shane Warne, who died of a cardiac arrest. Symonds' most recent Instagram post was about Warne, a former teammate, and close friend. Symonds had posted a photo with Warne and noted that he was devastated by the news of the spinner's death, sending his condolences to his family.

"Devastated, I’m hoping this is all a bad dream I just can’t get my head around never seeing you again. Love to all the Warne family I’m speechless," Symonds wrote in his post.

Symonds' career

As far as Symonds' career is concerned, the 46-year-old played 26 Tests and 198 One-Day Internationals for Australia from 1998 to 2009. During the course of his 11-year-long international career, Symonds scored 1,462 runs in Tests and 5,088 runs in ODIs at averages of 40.61 and 39.75. Symonds picked 24 wickets in the longest format and 133 wickets in the 50-over version of the game. He was also part of the Indian Premier League in its inaugural season and played for Deccan Chargers from 2008 to 2010.

Image: AndrewSymonds/Insta