Andrew Symonds No More: Veteran Australian All-rounder Killed In Car Crash, Aged 46

In a shocking development, veteran Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds died in a car crash late night on Saturday, May 14. Symonds, known for his stint as an all-rounder for the Australian squad, having played 26 Tests and 198 ODIs in an international career spanning from 1998 through 2009, died in an accident in Queensland on Sunday. Symonds’s untimely demise comes months after the shocking demise of his fellow cricketer Shane Warne, who passed away in March this year. Symonds was 46 years old at the time of his demise.

According to a statement by the Queensland police, Symonds was involved in an accident outside Townsville where he was living after retirement from cricket. The former Australian allrounder was travelling alone when the crash transpired. Symonds was reportedly driving alone when his car left the road and rolled down to the sides. Paramedics, who rushed to the scene, couldn’t revive the veteran cricketer.

Vale Andrew Symonds.



We are shocked and saddened by the loss of the loveable Queenslander, who has tragically passed away at the age of 46. pic.twitter.com/ZAn8lllskK — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) May 15, 2022

Andrew Symonds dies in car crash

In his career spanning a decade, Andrew Symonds featured in two World Cups as part of the Australian team's undefeated title runs in 2003 and 2007. He was a key member of the side. Symonds played 26 Tests for the country and was part of the side that dominated key tournaments between 1999 and 2007. During his stint with the national side, the veteran allrounder assisted the side in winning a series of tournaments, marking an incredible career in both white and red ball formats.

Symonds was also part of the earlier editions of the Indian Premier League, playing for the Mumbai Indians and Deccan Chargers sides between 2008 and 2011. Symonds had a large fan following during his cricketing career as the player maintained a larger-than-life persona along with his hard-hitting batting style.

Symonds’s death follows the shock demise of former teammate Shane Warne, who died earlier in March in Thailand. Notably, Symonds’ last post on Instagram was on the death of Warne when he penned that he was ‘devastated’ by the loss of his peer. “I’m hoping this is all a bad dream. I can’t get my head around never seeing you again. Love to all the Warne family I’m speechless,” he had written while sharing a picture of him and Warne from their test cricket days.

