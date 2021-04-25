Andrew Tye Leaves IPL 2021 Midway, Rajasthan Royals Now Left With Only 4 Overseas Players

In yet another blow to the Rajasthan Royals camp, Australian speedster Andrew Tye has pulled out of the ongoing IPL 2021 mid-way. Tye has already departed for Australia on Sunday morning after Rajasthan's victory against Kolkata Knight Riders last night. While the reason for Tye's departure is yet known, an official release from the franchise is expected shortly.

In a dressing room video post the victory last night shared by Rajasthan Royals, team director Kumar Sangakkara told the team that Andrew Tye would be leaving for Australia early on Sunday morning. Tye's departure comes after the franchise has already lost the services of three overseas players including Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, and Liam Livingstone. With Tye leaving the IPL 2021, Rajasthan Royals are left with only 4 overseas players - the maximum allowed in any game - unless the franchise ropes in a replacement. The 4 available players include Jos Buttler, David Miller, Chris Morris, and Mustafizur Rahman.

Jofra Archer skips IPL 2021

English speed gun Jofra Archer has decided to give the IPL 2021 a skip following his surgery. Archer, who has returned to bowling with higher intensity, was speculated to join the franchise mid-way after he underwent surgery earlier this month. While the ECB has confirmed that Archer is likely to return to cricket within two weeks, it is unclear as to why the speedster has decided to skip the IPL.

"Archer will now step up his training regime starting next week and will be in full training with Sussex. It is expected that he will return to cricket in the next fortnight if he can continue to bowl and prepare pain-free. The ECB will confirm which matches he is expected to play in due course," the ECB said in a statement on Friday.

Rajasthan get their second win

Chris Morris' four-wicket burst in the death overs and skipper Sanju Samson's measured innings gave Rajasthan Royals a much needed win over Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL here on Saturday. Royals pacers, who were smart with their change of pace, restricted KKR to 133 for nine after Samson opted to bowl first. For KKR, it was their fourth loss in five matches. Morris, the most expensive player in the IPL auction history, proved his worth with figures of four for 23 in four overs. The other pacers, Jaydev Unadkat (1/25), Chetan Sakariya (1/31) and Mustafizur Rahman (1/22), also made valuable contributions.