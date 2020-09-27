IPL 2020: Delhi Pacer Anrich Nortje Recalls The First Two Scalps Of His Debut Season

Delhi pacer Anrich Nortje has said that he is really happy to take his first two wickets in the ongoing edition of the Dream11 IPL 2020 and he is now eyeing to add more scalps to his name. The Proteas pacer had gone wicket-less in his debut game in the IPL which was against Punjab. However, he staged a remarkable comeback in the next match against Chennai where he bagged two crucial wickets of opener Murali Vijay and a well-set Kedar Jadhav.

'It's just unbelievable!': Anrich Nortje

"It's just unbelievable! It's great to get a wicket finally, I mean after not getting one in the first game. I felt like to come in and run in today, just give it my best, control what I generally do and I think at the end it paid off. So, I was just trying to do my thing at the end," said Nortje in an official release issued by Delhi Capitals. Speaking on the team's performance after thrashing MS Dhoni's side, Nortje said: "Like I said at the start, it's been a good team spirit, good banter, positive getting along. Boys are nice and relaxed, so that's really good. Even in the game, we know when to step it up and know when to relax, so it's a good balance that the team has at the moment." Sending a message to the Delhi Capitals' fans around the world, Nortje said he is thankful for all the love he is getting and is hopeful of getting the cup home for them. "I just want to say - thank you for the support. I would have loved to have you guys here. Hopefully, we can keep up the performances and just do best for our fans and for everyone who is supporting us. Thank you so much for your support and hopefully, we can bring the cup back home," said Nortje.

Prithvi Shaw shines as Delhi post 175/3

After being put in to bat by Chennai skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan added 94 runs for the opening wicket before Dhawan was trapped plumb in front of the wicket. Shaw and skipper Shreyas Iyer then rebuilt for Delhi. The young opener looked in great touch and at one point, it seemed that he would single-handedly take his team to a formidable total. However, that was not to be as he was outfoxed by veteran leggie Piyush Chawla for a stellar 64 (43).

Iyer and Pant then steadied the ship before an absolute screamer from his opposite number MS Dhoni behind the stumps ended his stay in the middle. A couple of crucial boundaries from Marcus Stoinis in the final over helped Delhi post a competitive total of 175/3 in their 20 overs.

Chennai falter in run-chase

The Chennai batsmen failed to apply themselves as openers Shane Watson and Murali Vijay were dismissed before the Powerplay overs. Spinners Amit Mishra and Axar Patel made things difficult for the batsmen and even though Kedar Jadhav and Faf du Plessis added 54 runs for the fourth-wicket stand, they failed to keep up with the required run-rate as it kept on getting steeper and once Faf was dismissed, all Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja could do was delay the inevitable as they looked to reduce their deficit taking the Net-Run-Rate (NRR) into consideration. Jadeja was dismissed on the final ball of the match as the three-time winners were restricted to 131/7 in their 20 overs.

