Anurag Thakur Speaks Out On Cricket Matches With Pakistan: 'BCCI Decided Long Ago..'

After Sri Lanka knocked Pakistan out of Asia Cup and before India takes on Pakistan in the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup, Union Minister for I&B and Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur has said that India should stop playing Pakistan. Thakur stressed on cutting off sporting ties with Pakistan to honour the sentiments of Indian citizens.

3 things you need to know:

India last visited Pakistan for a bilateral series in 2006

Post the 26/11 attacks in 2008, India's 2009 tour to Pakistan was called off

Recently India denied playing the Asia Cup 2023 in Pakistan

The Minister for I&B and Youth Affairs & Sports said:

As far as sports and sporting ties go, the BCCI had decided that India will now engage in any bilateral series with Pakistan, till the time they act against terrorism and stop attacking and illegally infiltrating our borders. This is in line with the sentiments of Indian citizens.

Pakistan to visit India for the ODI World Cup to be played in October-November

The India vs Pakistan cricket game, the fabled rivalry which has gained some mythical proportions is an event that all cricket fans look forward to. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been very clear that they do not want to engage in any kinds of bilateral events and hence both the countries face each other only in multi-nation cricketing events. This time around too, India will play Pakistan in the upcoming ODI World Cup.

IND vs PAK: An age-old rivalry hit by Colombo rains in Asia Cup 2023

It is almost fascinating how the legend of the India vs. Pakistan rivalry has grown over the years and has been passed on to generations. This rivalry was reignited when India pulled a memorable victory against Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup that was played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). This time around it was different. Unfortunately for India and Pakistan, their group-stage match of Asia Cup 2023 was called off due to rain. When they returned to the Super 4s stage to take on each other, it was again the rains that played a spoilsport. When India returned to bat against Pakistan on the second day, both Virat Kohli and KL Rahul brought their best to the table and registered the highest partnership in the history of the ODI Asia Cup.