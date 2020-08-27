Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Announce Pregnancy; First Baby Arriving In January 2021

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are all set to embrace parenthood. Anushka Sharma took to her social media to announce her pregnancy in style, leaving all the 'Virushka' fans overjoyed. For the unversed, earlier several speculations were doing the rounds that the couple may be planning to go down the family way.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announce their pregnancy

Anushka shared a picture on her social media with Virat wherein they can be seen striking a pose together. But it is Anushka's baby bump which entirely steals the show. The soon-to-be mother can be seen sporting an infectious smile while donning a polka-dotted black and white attire. Virat can be seen every bit the excited soon-to-be father in the beautiful picture.

She wrote in the caption stating, 'And then there were three'. She also said that her baby was due next year, in January 2021. Many industry fraternity members like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu, and Samatha Akkineni congratulated the couple. Take a look at the picture shared by the couple. Virat and Anushka have now become the second A-list couple after Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan to announce their pregnancy.

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/0BDSogBM1n — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 27, 2020

Seems like the couple who had been spending the ongoing lockdown with each other were waiting for the right time to announce this happy news with their fans and the industry fraternity. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actor has earlier not been averse to pregnancy rumors. She was quipped several times on going down the family way.

The Jab Harry Met Sejal actor had spoken to Filmfare about the same wherein she had stated that people often tend to ask this once an actor gets married. She had also stated that people tend to read into something which is not there. Virat is also the second cricketer this year who will be embracing fatherhood. Earlier, cricketer Hardik Pandya also welcomed his baby boy Agastya with Natasha Stankovic. Are you excited about Virushka soon to welcome their little bundle of joy? Let us know in the comments section.