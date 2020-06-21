Aravinda De Silva Rubbishes Ex-SL Sports Minister's Claim Of 2011 WC Final Being Fixed

Aravinda de Silva has come forward and rubbished former Sri Lankan Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage's claim that the 2011 World Cup that was played between India and Sri Lanka at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on April 2, 2011, was fixed. India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets to win their second World Cup after a long wait of 28 years. By the virtue of this win, the Men In Blue also became the first team to win the coveted trophy on home soil.

'Flimsy allegations': Aravinda de Silva

While speaking to ‘The Sunday Times’, de Silva went on to say that all these are flimsy allegations and if Aluthgamage had any doubt then he should have gone to ICC ACU then (When the latter was still the country's Sports Minister back in 2011). Talking about the ex-Sports Minister's character, the champion batsman added that he has got no reputation or credibility and is trying to cast wild allegations at all those who were involved in that game. The 1996 World Cup winner then added that he is ready to face an inquiry, but those liars should not be spared because they are tarnishing the players' hard-earned reputations.

'The game was fixed': Mahindananda Aluthgamage

While speaking to a Sri Lankan news outlet, the former Lankan Sports Minister went on to say that the 2011 final was fixed and he stands by what he says as the summit clash had taken place when he was the Minister of Sports. Aluthgamage then mentioned that he is stating it with full responsibility but at the same time, he mentioned that he does not wish to expose details for the sake of the country and then added that the game against India in 2011, a game which the island nation could have won was fixed.

Furthermore, he added that he has made the statement with responsibility and can also come forward for a debate as the people are concerned about it. Meanwhile. the ex-Sports Minister also added that he would not involve the cricketers in this. However, he said certain groups were definitely involved in fixing the game.

Sri Lanka Orders Probe Into 2011 WC Final Match Against India Post Allegations Of Fixing

A day after former Sri Lanka Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage alleged that the 2011 ICC World Cup final was fixed, the Lankan Sports Ministry has ordered an investigation in the matter. Present Minister of Sports Dullas Alahapperuma ordered a probe into the claims made and has asked for a report on the progress every two weeks. Aluthgamage, who was the Minister of Sports, during the 2011 World Cup final claimed that the match was 'sold' to India, although he does not wish to expose details for the sake of the country.



Following his claims, the then skipper of the Lankan team, Kumar Sangakkara demanded proof to substantiate his claims. Sangakkara who led the team at the Wankhede against India in 2011, stated that it is a very 'serious allegation' and called for an investigation by the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit. Echoing Sangakkara, former Sports Minister Harin Fernando also stated that rather than making 'unsubstantiated wild allegations,' Aluthgamage should complain to the ICC with evidence.