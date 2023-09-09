Are they not equal?: Ex-cricketer questions ACC over no reserve days for BAN and SL

Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced a reserve day for only India vs Pakistan Super 4 match in the Asia Cup 2023. The decision was taken due to persistent rain in Colombo, where the teams are scheduled to meet on September 10.

3 things you need to know

India's group-stage match against Pakistan was washed out

India and Pakistan will clash in the Super 4 on September 9

Only IND vs PAK will have a reserve day in the Asia Cup 2023

Former Pakistan cricketer Salman Butt slammed ACC for not giving Bangladesh and Sri Lanka any reserve day. Speaking on his Youtube channel, he said that there should not be any special treatment by the organisers.

"Only the organisers can answer this question (why Bangladesh and Sri Lanka weren’t awarded reserve days?). If a reserve day has been kept for two teams, what wrong have the other teams done? Do you not consider them equal or are they not from Asia?” Salman Butt said.

ACC's decision received widespread criticism after Bangladesh and Sri Lanka were not awarded any reserve day. Interestingly, both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka stated that the decision was taken after consent of all four teams. The Super 4 match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on September 9 is under the threat of rain.

When asked about the ACC's decision, Sri Lanka coach Chris Silverwood said: "Little surprised when I first heard." Meanwhile, Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha opined: "It is not ideal, and we also would have liked to have an extra day."

Venkatesh Prasad questions ACC

Earlier, former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad criticised ACC's decision, calling it "unethical" on X (formerly known as Twitter). Prasad in a series of tweets questioned: "What was the pressure to agree on this unreasonable demand, when you aren’t getting a reserve day for your own matches?

"Why so much generosity to ensure India vs Pakistan isn’t washed out even if it costs your own team a chance to qualify. Can you please explain truly the intent and reason to do so?

"If true this is absolute shamelessness this. The organisers have made a mockery and it is unethical to have a tournament with rules being different for the other two teams. In the name of justice, will only be fair if it is abandoned the first day, may it rain harder on the second day and these malicious plans not succeed, Prasad added.