Arjun Tendulkar To Leave Mumbai? Here's Who He Could Play For Next Domestic Season

Arjun Tendulkar, the son of former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, has reportedly requested release from the Mumbai team in order to join Goa ahead of the upcoming season. According to PTI, Arjun has requested a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) so he can play for Goa in the next season. An official of the Goa Cricket Association has confirmed the information to PTI.

"We have been looking out for left-hand bowling talent as also add players to the middle order with multiple skills. In this context, we invited Arjun Tendulkar to join the Goa side. We will be playing pre-season trial matches (white ball) and he will be playing in those games. The selectors will then take a call based on his performance," Goa CA president Suraj Lotlikar was quoted as saying by PTI.

Arjun Tendulkar's career

Arjun played two matches for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in the 2020-21 season. He was added to Mumbai's squad for the last edition of the Ranji Trophy. However, the youngster is yet to get an opportunity to make his debut in First Class cricket. Arjun's move to shift his base to Goa can be linked with him not getting match time with Mumbai.

Arjun finished his IPL campaign with Mumbai Indians in May this year. He was part of the squad but did not play a single game for the franchise. Arjun was bought by Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2021 for Rs. 20 lakh and was again purchased by the same franchise in 2022 for Rs. 30 lakh. Arjun recently played T20 matches in England as part of Mumbai Indians' development squad. He also played a game for Middlesex's second XI.

Image: Instagram/@mumbaiindians