Arjun Tendulkar's 2012 Video Of Hitting Sixes All Over Wankhede Resurfaces Online: WATCH

India's batting legend Sachin Tendulkar's son earned his maiden Indian Premier League contract as he was unsurprisingly picked up by the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2021 auction at Chennai earlier this year. While the youngster has predominantly played as a fast bowler for his state side, he also has shown that he can tonk the cricket ball a long way. Ahead of the upcoming season of the cash-rich league, an old video of Arjun Tendulkar's batting resurfaced online where he was seen taking the opposition bowlers to the cleaners.

12-year-old Arjun Tendulkar showcases his batting prowess

Sachin Tendulkar's association with the Mumbai Indians franchise is known to all. While the player has captained the team in the past in the cash-rich league, it will be Arjun Tendulkar who will carry the baton ahead. A 2012 video recently resurfaced online where a young Arjun Tendulkar is seen hitting balls all around the ground.

Arjun could be seen wearing a Mumbai Indians jersey in the video as he batted in front of a bowling machine. The left-hander played a wide array of strokes and showcased a counter-attacking intent. The old video gives a glimpse of how the player can also be destructive with the bat. Moreover, the player has played several breathtaking knocks already in his career, and he will be keen to make a mark for himself with a spirited performance in his debut season of the Indian Premier League.

Arjun Tendulkar IPL 2021

The 21-year-old was picked up by the Mumbai Indians franchise in the IPL 2021 auction. The Arjun Tendulkar IPL 2021 base price was set at â‚¹ 20 lakh, and he was signed by the defending champions for the same.

MI IPL 2021 schedule

Mumbai Indians are scheduled to feature in the opening contest of IPL 2021 alongside the Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 9 at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. They will play their first five matches in Chennai and will then travel to Delhi for four fixtures. They will then play three matches in Bangalore and will move to Kolkata for their last two encounters. Here is the MI IPL 2021 schedule -

Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2021

Mumbai Indians squad: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar.

Image source: Arjun Tendulkar Instagram