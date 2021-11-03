As BCCI Appoints Rahul Dravid As India's Coach, Here's His U-19, India-A And NCA Record

With everyone's attention turned to the T20 World Cup match between India and Afghanistan, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday night announced that former India cricketer Rahul Dravid will be the head coach of Team India after the T20 World Cup showpiece tournament ends.

The former India captain was the frontrunner to succeed Ravi Shastri as the coach is all set to step down from the top post after the ongoing T20 World Cup in the UAE. Dravid will take charge at the upcoming home series against New Zealand, which begins on November 17, the BCCI said in a press release on Wednesday.

Take a look at Rahul Dravid's stats and records as the coach of the U-19 Team India and also India A.

Dravid as India U-19 head coach

Rahul Dravid was appointed as the head coach of the India U-19 team back in 2016. He was quick to deliver as India managed to have great runs in two consecutive editions of the ICC U-19 World Cups held in 2016 and 2018.

India had a dream run in the 2016 tournament that was hosted by Bangladesh as the team made it to the finals. However, they lost to a tough West Indies team in a high-octane and intense clash. Mumbai Indians' wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan was captain of the team at that time.

Two years later, another India U-19 team led by Prithvi Shaw battered all the teams and enjoyed a sensational undefeated run in the tournament played in New Zealand. In the end, Rahul Dravid's boys overcame Australia in a largely one-sided final to win their record fourth ICC U-19 World Cup trophy.

After his successful stint with the junior level teams, Dravid was appointed as the head of cricket at the National Cricket Academy in July 2019, and since then, he has been responsible for the overall development of players who visit the facility in Bengaluru.

Dravid as India A Coach

Earlier this year, Dravid was appointed the interim coach of India's white-ball team for the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka. Dravid was given the responsibility in the absence of Ravi Shastri, who was in England with the Indian Test squad for a bilateral series.

Under Dravid's coaching, a new-look Indian side led by Shikhar Dhawan won the ODI series 2-1. However, the visitors failed to make an impact in the T20I series as several key players had to be dropped after the first match due to a COVID outbreak in the camp.

(Image: PTI)