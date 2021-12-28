As Mohammad Shami Takes Fifer Vs SA, Ex-India Coach Ravi Shastri Hails 'Sultan Of Bengal'

Indian pacer Mohammad Shami was in exceptional form on Day 3 of the India vs South Africa 1st Test match as he picked up a five-wicket haul.

The 31-year old completed his fifer by picking up the wicket of Kagiso Rabada. Rabada's wicket was his 200th Test wicket, a milestone that Shami reached in just his 55th Test match. Following the Indian pacer's staggering achievement, former head coach Ravi Shastri praised Shami by calling him the 'Sultan of Bengal.'

IND vs SA: Ravi Shastri praises Mohammad Shami

Ravi Shastri, who coached Mohammad Shami in the past few years, took to his official Twitter account and hailed the Indian pacer. The former Team India head coach told the 31-year old, "Well done Sultan of Bengal. Enjoyed watching it. Biryani after two days. Reward for effort. God bless" (translated from Hindi).

This was Shami's sixth five-wicket haul in Test cricket and his second on South African soil. Moreover, the pacer also joined an elite list as he became the 11th Indian bowler to reach the milestone of 200 Test wickets and the fifth fast bowler after Kapil Dev, Javagal Srinath, Zaheer Khan and Ishant Sharma.

Mohammad Shami's fifer helps restrict South Africa to 197 runs

After Team India posted 327 runs in the first innings, Mohammad Shami's impressive five-wicket haul helped restrict South Africa to just 197 runs, thereby giving the Virat Kohli-led side a healthy 130 run lead in the first Test. The Indian pacer first picked up the wicket of Keegan Petersen before bowling a fantastic delivery to clean bowl Aiden Markram immediately after the lunch break on Day 3.

Shami followed up these two wickets by dismissing Wiaan Mulder and then Temba Bavuma, who was South Africa's highest scorer with 52 runs. The 31-year old then picked up his fifer by dismissing Kagiso Rabada, who seemed to be in good touch, having scored 25 runs from 45 deliveries.

In reply, Team India have scored 16 runs for the loss of a wicket at the end of Day 3's play. Opener Mayank Agarwal was dismissed by Marco Jansen for just four runs. KL Rahul will take the crease alongside Shardul Thakur on Day 4.