As Ollie Robinson Apologises For Racist & Sexist Tweets, Player Of Same Name Bears Brunt

It was a memorable debut for pacer Ollie Robinson on the field during Day 1 of the first Test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's. He accounted for opener Tom Latham and veteran Ross Taylor to finish the day with figures of 2/50. However, his remarks after stumps have now landed him in troubled waters.

It so happened that Ollie Robinson had apologised on Wednesday after a series of tweets of a racist and sexist nature came to light during his Test debut that dates back to almost a decade i.e. 2012.

'I deeply regret my actions': Ollie Robinson

"On the biggest day of my career so far, I am embarrassed by the racist and sexist tweets that I posted over eight years ago, which have today become public. I want to make it clear that I'm not racist and I'm not sexist. I deeply regret my actions, and I am ashamed of making such remarks", Ollie Robinson was quoted as saying by the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on their official website.

"I was thoughtless and irresponsible, and regardless of my state of mind at the time, my actions were inexcusable. Since that period, I have matured as a person and fully regret the tweets. Today should be about my efforts on the field and the pride of making my Test debut for England, but my thoughtless behaviour in the past has tarnished this" he added.

"I would like to unreservedly apologise to anyone I have offended, my teammates and the game as a whole in what has been a day of action and awareness in combatting discrimination from our sport. don’t want something that happened eight years ago to diminish the efforts of my teammates and the ECB as they continue to build meaningful action with their comprehensive initiatives and efforts, which I fully endorse and support", he further added.

Surprisingly, hours after he had confessed his guilt, Ollie Robinson has now come forward and clarified that it was not him but he is bearing the brunt due to someone else's fault, who is behind such wrongdoings as he did not hesitate in getting things clarified on his official Twitter handle.

He wrote that people have been mistaking him for some other Ollie Robinson. Both of them share the same name, birthday, and play the same game and then clarified that he is not the one getting referenced in the media regarding historical social media posts.

The Ollie Robinson who has now come forward in his defence after being tagged for no reason is a budding English cricketer who represents Kent FC in county cricket. However, unlike his senior, this Ollie Robinson is a right-handed batsman and an academy graduate who earned his first professional contract in September 2017 after deputising with the gloves on several occasions earlier in the year.