As Virat Kohli Loses Final Match As RCB Skipper, Netizens Say 'will Support Till The End'

Netizens got emotional as Virat Kohli's last match as the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ended in a defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday. KKR chased down the target of 139 runs with two balls to spare, thereby ending Kohli's hopes of leading his side to a potential, also maiden IPL trophy.

The RCB skipper had announced his decision to step down as the captain of the team after this IPL edition a month ago, a few weeks after deciding to step down as India's T20 captain after this year's World Cup.

Fans react as Virat Kohli's last match as RCB captain ends in defeat

Several netizens got sentimental as one of the greatest legends of the sport bowed down in defeat in his last match as skipper. One fan thanked Virat Kohli for giving them 'such memorable moments.'

And this was Kohli's Last match as a captain of RCB
#ThankYouVirat for giving me such memorable moments

Best of luck





Another user stated that they 'didn't want Virat Kohli's last match as captain of RCB to end this way.'

didn't wanted Virat Kohli's last match as Captain of RCB to end this way. We love you, King!

Another netizen was sad that RCB's hunt for a maiden trophy continues even after 13 years. The user felt worse knowing that it was Kohli's last match as an RCB captain.





Sunil Narine Eliminated The RCB !!!



13 Years without any Trophy



It was the Last Match of Virat Kohli as a RCB Captain

Several fans posted a sad image of Kohli sitting on the sidelines, knowing that his last match as RCB captain ended in disappointment.

Feeling Sad For Virat Kohli His Last Match As A Captain In IPL But Still Not Able To Win This Thats So Sad.

Another netizen wrote that they will continue supporting Kohli until his last match. The emotional fan ended the tweet by thanking Kohli 'for making the team RCB.'

Virat Kohli. When I started supporting u & RCB it was without any condition. So today I m heartbroken as this was ur last match captaining for RCB. But the support continues till the last

Love you @imVkohli ❤ Thank u for making the team RCB



Virat Kohli's says he's given his best as RCB captain

While reflecting on his career as RCB captain, Virat Kohli said, "I have tried my best to create a culture here where youngsters could come in and play with freedom and belief. It is something I have done with India as well. I have given my best. I don't know how the response has been, but I have given 120% to this franchise every time, which is something I will now do as a player. It is a great time to regroup and restructure for the next three years with people who will take this ahead."

Kohli insisted that he will continue to stay at RCB as he does not see himself 'playing anywhere else.' For him 'loyalty matters more' than other pleasures. He ended by saying that he 'would be in RCB till the last day' he plays in the IPL.