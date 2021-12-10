Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test Day 3 Live Streaming: How To Watch AUS Vs ENG In India, US & UK?

The Ashes 2021/22 series is currently underway, with two days of the first Test match between Australia and England having been completed. Australia will walk out on Day 3 with a lead of 196 runs, having dismissed England for just 147 runs in the first innings. In response, the Aussies have so far scored 343 runs for the loss of seven wickets, with Travis Head still at the crease alongside Mitchell Starc.

Ahead of the action from Day 3, here is a look at how to watch Australia vs England live and the Ashes live streaming in India, the US and the UK.

How to watch Ashes live streaming in India?

Indian fans wondering how to watch the first Test match of the Ashes 2021 series live in India can tune into the Sony Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. The match will be telecasted live on the Sony Six SD/HD channel. As for Australia vs England live stream, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app.

Day 3 of the match will commence live at 5:30 AM IST on Friday, December 10. As for the live scores and updates of the game, fans can also track the social media handles of the two teams.

Australia vs England live stream details in the US

Fans in the UK hoping to watch the Australia vs England Test series can tune in to the BT Sports network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The game will be broadcast live on the BT Sports channel. Meanwhile, the Ashes live streaming will be available on the BT Sport app and website. Day 3 of the match will commence live at 12:00 AM BST on Friday, December 10.

How to watch Ashes live streaming in the UK?

Cricket fans in the United States wondering how to watch the Ashes 2021 series can tune in to Willow TV. As for the Australia vs England live stream, fans can tune in to Willow TV and Sling TV. The match is scheduled to commence live at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 9.