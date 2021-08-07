Ashes 2021-22: Cricket Australia Ready To Let England Squad Travel With Their Families

Cricket Australia is reportedly ready and willing to allow England cricketers to travel along with their families for the Ashes 2021-22 tour scheduled to take place later this year. This move by Cricket Australia comes after recent reports which stated possible hiccups, in case the families of the England players weren't allowed.

The Engand team were earlier informed that they will not be allowed to take their families to the Ashes 2021-22. However, according to the news website inews.co.uk, Australia wants to work things out as they weigh on the prospect of the series being postponed in case team England are not happy with the guidelines in place.

Earlier, English all-rounder Ben Stokes opt out of playing cricket until further notice, citing mental health reasons, with the bio-bubbles contributing to causing mental fatigue. There are fears that more such players might exit the scene if they are asked to stay inside bio-bubbles for long.

No decision is final as of yet with the Australian government yet to take a stand amid a rise in cases and a slow rate of vaccination; on the other hand, Cricket Australia are worried about the financial implications and losses in case the Ashes 2021-22 doesn't go ahead as per the schedule.

The Ashes 2021-22 schedule

FIXTURE DATE VENUE First Test Dec 8-12 Gabba, Brisbane Second Test Dec 16-20 Adelaide Oval, Adelaide Third Test Dec 26-30 MCG, Melbourne Fourth Test Jan 5-9 SCG, Sydney Fifth Test Jan 14-18 Optus Stadium, Perth

England's James Anderson and Stuart Broad must play together: Alastair Cook

Speaking to BBC, Former English captain Alastair spoke about the need for James Anderson and Stuart Broad to play together. "If they are bowling as well as they can, if they are England’s two best bowlers, then they play. And that is down to the selectors. I think England is trying to complicate it a little bit. Who do they think is the best side to take 20 wickets? If it includes Broad and Anderson at the Gabba, Adelaide, Perth, then they have the two best bowlers,” Alastair Cook said.

Image credits: ICC Twitter