Ashes 2021-22, Pink Ball Test Day 3 Live Stream: How To Watch AUS Vs ENG In India, US & UK

The Ashes 2021-22 (Australia vs England) is currently underway, with three days of the second Test match between Australia and England having completed. Australia secured a win by 9 wickets and have got off to a great start in the pink-ball Test. Winning the toss, Australia opted to bat and put 473 for 9 wickets declared. In return, England finished the day 17/2.

Ahead of the action from Day 3, here is a look at how to watch Australia vs England pink ball Test live and the Ashes live streaming in India, the US and the UK.

Ashes live stream: How to watch Ashes live in India?

Indian fans wondering how to watch the second Test match of the Ashes 2021 series live in India can tune into the Sony Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. The match will be telecasted live on the Sony Six SD/HD channel. As for Australia vs England live stream, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app.

Day 3 of the match will commence live at 5:30 AM IST on Saturday, December 17. As for the live scores and updates of the game, fans can also track the social media handles of the two teams

Australia vs England live stream details in the US

Cricket fans in the United States wondering how to watch the Ashes 2021 series can tune in to Willow TV. As for Australia vs England live stream, fans can tune in to the Willow TV app and Sling TV. The match is scheduled to commence live at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 17.

Ashes live stream: How to watch Ashes live in the UK?

Fans in the UK hoping to watch Australia vs England Test series can tune in to the BT Sports network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The game will be broadcast live on the BT Sports channel. Meanwhile, the Ashes live streaming will be available on the BT Sport app and website. Day 3 of the match will commence live at 12:00 AM BST on Saturday, December 17.

