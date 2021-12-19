Last Updated:

Ashes 2021: COVID Scare At Adelaide As Broadcast Crew Members Return Positive Tests

Two of the broadcast crew members in the ongoing second Test match at the Gabba Stadium in Adelaide has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Ashes 2021

(Image: AP)


The second Ashes 2021-22 Test between Australia and England has encountered fresh COVID concerns as the Adelaide Oval confirmed that two broadcast crew members of the venue tested positive for Coronavirus ahead of the fourth day's play. As per a report by news.com.au, the Adelaide Oval’s media center on the fourth floor of the southern stand was deep cleaned on Sunday after a broadcaster returned a positive result during the scheduled testing.

The report further stated that ABC and BBC commentators were told to stay in their hotel while the News Corp broke the story as the Aussie players made their way into the venue.

What did the Adelaide Oval say?

The Adelaide Oval took to their official Twitter handle on Sunday and said, "We have been advised that a member of a broadcast crew has returned a positive COVID result as part of their scheduled testing. SA Health are aware and we have begun to trace and notify this person’s close contacts. In accordance with our pre-planning we undertaking a deep clean of the relevant areas and are facilitating alternative facilities for relevant officials as required."

READ | Ashes: Pat Cummins set to play Boxing Day Test after missing 2nd Test due to COVID concern

Another series of tweets by the ground’s Twitter handle stated that a second member of the visiting media returned a positive COVID-19 result, and worked in the media centre in the western stand. Further informing the whereabouts of the individual, Adelaide Oval tweeted, "He has not attended the ground today and neither have his close contacts. We are undertaking a clean of the relevant media area in-line with our protocols. SA Health have been advised."

READ | Ashes: Kevin Pietersen wants England batsman to smack 'off spinner with zero variations'

Day 4 of the Pink-ball Test at Adelaide Oval

On the match front, Australia currently find themselves at 171/5 in their second innings of the pink-ball Test. Australia currently lead by 408 runs as England were bundled out for 236 runs in their first innings after Australia declared their first innings at 473/9. At the time of writing this article, Marnus Labuschagne was batting on 50 while Travis Head returned to the dressing room after scoring 51 runs. Cameron Green entered the field to partner Labushagne after Head's dismissal.

READ | Ashes: After lightning image, Stump Cam offer another great visual from Root's delivery

(Image: AP)

READ | Ashes: James Anderson achieves unique batting record, something even MS Dhoni hasn't done
READ | Ashes: Mitchell Starc sets up perfect trap to dismiss Buttler with 14 dot balls ; WATCH
Tags: Ashes 2021-22, Australia, England
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com