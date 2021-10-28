Ashes 2021: David Warner Makes Audacious Prediction For Ashes Scoreline Vs England

Australia's swashbuckling opener David Warner has made a bold prediction for the Ashes 2021. The Aussie left-hander feels that Australia will manage to win at least four games if not five.

"Look, I’m almost a trademark for headlines, aren’t I? It’s going to be a challenge. Glenn (McGrath) loved a five-nil. I’ll say four-nil. There has to be some give with weather around, surely. For my sake, I think I’m the best fighting when I’m up against the wall. From my perspective, I always respect where I am with my game. For the last 18 months, there hasn’t been much continuity, due to the pandemic. (Just) trying to get back-to-back games, when we’re so used to playing series after series," Warner said while speaking to the SEN radio station.

The Veteran Australian batter is likely to open the innings for the Aussies, but the team will hope that Warner betters his form coming into the tournament. David Warner came into the World Cup after being dropped by Sunrisers Hyderabad after his poor form with the bat in the recently concluded IPL edition and is yet to make an impact, in the two warm-up fixtures, having scored one (1) and zero (0) before getting to double digits and managing 14 runs in Australia's first Super 12 fixture against South Africa.

But Warner says his form isn't of concern "I actually think people talking about my form is quite funny; I laugh at the matter. I’ve played hardly any cricket, at the IPL I had two games, then we wanted to give all the other youngsters a crack. Then warm-up games – they are warm-up games for a reason. The other day I got my benchmark for where I should be at with my feet." news.com.au quoted Warner as saying.

Australia vs England Ashes 2021 schedule

The Ashes is all set to commence from December 8 with a contest at the 'Gabba' Brisbane with the second Test match scheduled at the Adelaide Oval from December 16-20. The historical Boxing Day Test will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26-30 with the Sydney Cricket Ground hosting the fourth test between January 5-9 while Perth will host the last game of the Australia vs England series between January 14 and 18.

Image: PTI