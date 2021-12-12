Ashes 2021: England's Stuart Broad 'disappointed' Over Gabba Snub, Says He's Not Surprised

England pacer Stuart Broad has opened up on his non-selection for the AUS vs ENG 1st Ashes Test and said that he was 'disappointed' over Gabba snub.

The veteran bowler writing in his column for the Daily Mail said that he loves bowling at the Gabba and feels that had he played he could’ve had a positive influence on a surface like that.

“I’ve been left out on numerous occasions, and sometimes it comes as a real surprise. This was less of a surprise, maybe because I wasn’t in the team for the previous series against India due to a calf injury. People were suggesting I’d been dropped but that is factually incorrect. It would be wrong in this scenario to kick up a stink. On the flip side, I love Ashes cricket, love bowling at the Gabba, and feel like I could’ve had a positive influence on a pitch like that,” he wrote.

Stuart Broad also added that while he was ‘disappointed’ he also realized that playing all five matches can be exhausting for a pacer and that he does not see any single player ending up playing all five

“Of course, I was disappointed not to play but I also realise this series is a marathon and not a sprint. Never have five Test matches been as bunched up like this and it will be exhausting, so realistically I don’t think any seamer will play all five.” he wrote.

Stuart Broad on Gabba defeat: "We must pretend it’s 0-0 in a four-match series and go again”

Stuart Broad said that the team must not carry negatives going into the series and that they must be quick to adapt to the changing conditions in a pink-ball Test.

“There is no time to feel sorry for ourselves, dwell on not batting, bowling, or catching very well. We know that’s the case. More importantly, what specifically can we channel positively into Adelaide? What we mustn’t do is carry negatives with us for the next month. We've done that on Ashes tours past and consistently lost. We must pretend it's 0-0 in a four-match series and go again. Timing is very important in floodlit Test matches. Conditions change very quickly in certain periods, so you have to recognise them and adapt.” He concluded.

Image: AP