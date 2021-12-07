Ashes 2021: Huge Blow For England As James Anderson Ruled Out Of 1st Test Vs Australia

With just a day left for the Ashes to get underway, the England cricket team have been hit with a major crisis as veteran pacer James Anderson is ruled out of the England vs Australia 1st Ashes Test due to injury.

James Anderson was set to become just the third non-Australian to play five Tests at the Gabba, after Courtney Walsh and Daniel Vettori but the latest injury seems to have disrupted those plans.

Cricket.com.au while citing The Cricketer, has reported that Chris Woakes would come into the XI, likely alongside Mark Wood and Ollie Robinson.

England vs Australia: About James Anderson's injury

James Anderson has been ruled out of the 1st Ashes Test with a calf issue, the same injury the led him to miss the entire 2019 series. Cricket.com.au has reported that the calf issue is a minor one. Last month, England skipper Joe Root, while praising James Anderson, said, "One thing I will say is, you look at Jimmy's record over the last couple of years, and it's got better and better and better. One thing I will say is, you look at Jimmy's record over the last couple of years, and it's got better and better and better. He might be getting older, but he's still bowling just as well, if not better," Root told cricket.com.au last month.

He added, "I think it's going to be really key we look to play our best team for what's in front of us throughout the whole series, and whether conditions dictate that, whether the grounds dictate that, whether fitness dictates that, I think we're just going to have to be really smart and savvy about it. Ultimately, we want to play our best team, and Jimmy Anderson is one of the best bowlers in the world."

Ashes 2021 Full Schedule

1st Test match at The Gabba, Brisbane from December 8 to December 12

2nd Test match at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide from December 16 to December 20

3rd Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne from December 26 to December 30

4th Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney from January 5 to January 9, 2022

5th Test match at the Optus Stadium, Perth from January 14 to January 18